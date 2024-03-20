HT Auto
Hero XPulse 200T 4V vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their

XPulse 200T 4V vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t 4v Yezdi adventure
BrandHeroYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 2.09 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl33.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc334 cc
Power19.1 PS PS30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm

XPulse 200T 4V
Hero XPulse 200T 4V
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm65 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet Type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
66.5 mm81 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5132,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,2462,09,900
RTO
11,21916,792
Insurance
11,04810,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4935,099

