In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t 4v [2022-2024]
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS PS
|29.77 PS PS