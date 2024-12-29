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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t 4v [2022-2024] Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandHeroYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc334 cc
Power19.1 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
175 mm200 mm
Length
2097 mm-
Wheelbase
1400 mm1403 mm
Height
1082 mm-
Kerb Weight
155 kg182 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
807 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
507 km337.5 km
Max Speed
115 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm65 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm81 mm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCD-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5132,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,2461,95,345
RTO
11,21915,627
Insurance
11,04811,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4934,792

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The year 2024 witnessed the discontinuation of some interesting cars and bikes. Many of the discontinued cars this year were electric vehicles.
Mahindra Marazzo to Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Cars & bikes that bid adieu India in 2024
29 Dec 2024
Hero XPulse 200T 4V gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades over the outgoing version.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V launched in India: 5 things to know
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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Which one should you buy?
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Latest Videos

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Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
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