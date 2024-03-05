HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T 4V vs YZF R15 V3

Hero XPulse 200T 4V vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their

XPulse 200T 4V vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t 4v Yzf r15 v3
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc155 cc
Power19.1 PS PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

XPulse 200T 4V
Hero XPulse 200T 4V
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHCLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm58 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5131,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,2461,56,700
RTO
11,21913,066
Insurance
11,04810,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4933,919

