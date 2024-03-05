In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200T 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The XPulse 200T 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl. XPulse 200T 4V vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t 4v Yzf r15 v3 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 1.4 Lakhs ₹ 1.41 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 43 kmpl Engine Capacity 199.6 cc 155 cc Power 19.1 PS PS 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS