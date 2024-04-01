HT Auto
Hero XPulse 200T 4V vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

XPulse 200T 4V vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t 4v R15 v4
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl55.20 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc155 cc
Power19.1 PS PS18.4 PS PS

XPulse 200T 4V
Hero XPulse 200T 4V
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHCLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm58.0 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5132,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,2461,81,700
RTO
11,21914,536
Insurance
11,04811,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4934,470

    Latest News

    Spotted undergoing testing in Europe, the KTM 1390 Super Duke GT boasts a revised subframe for improved luggage capacity, a comfortable pillion seat, and a new bodywork design. (Cycle World)
    KTM 1390 Super Duke GT spotted being tested in Europe. Here’s what to expect
    1 Apr 2024
    Mr. Abhishek Agarwal, founder of Purple Style Labs taking delivery of the first Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in India.
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini deliveries commence, costs 72 lakh
    21 Mar 2024
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is offered in two colour schemes.
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S launched in India
    12 Mar 2024
    The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 arrives with key upgrades including cosmetic upgrades and key component changes
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 prices revealed ahead of launch, starts at 24.62 lakh
    9 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
    2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
    21 Sept 2021
    In the BS 6 avatar the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be one of the well-rounded motorcycles in the 200cc category. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6 Road Test Review
    15 Aug 2020
    Is the new BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 the best off-road bike under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh? HT Auto puts it to the test. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 road test review
    19 Aug 2020
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    View all
     