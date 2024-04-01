In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. The XPulse 200T 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl. XPulse 200T 4V vs R15 V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t 4v R15 v4 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 1.4 Lakhs ₹ 1.82 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 55.20 kmpl Engine Capacity 199.6 cc 155 cc Power 19.1 PS PS 18.4 PS PS