In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200T 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm.
On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 7 colours.
The XPulse 200T 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl.
The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
XPulse 200T 4V vs MT-15 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t 4v
|Mt-15
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.67 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS