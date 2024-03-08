HT Auto
Hero XPulse 200T 4V vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

XPulse 200T 4V vs MT-15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t 4v Mt-15
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.67 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc155 cc
Power19.1 PS PS18.4 PS PS

XPulse 200T 4V
Hero XPulse 200T 4V
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeWet, Multiple Disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant MeshConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm58.0 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5131,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,2461,67,200
RTO
11,21913,376
Insurance
11,04811,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4934,128
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

