In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The XPulse 200T 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. XPulse 200T 4V vs FZS 25 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t 4v Fzs 25 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 1.4 Lakhs ₹ 1.39 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 40 kmpl Engine Capacity 199.6 cc 249 cc Power 19.1 PS PS 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS