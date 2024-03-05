In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200T 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm.
On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours.
The XPulse 200T 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl.
The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
XPulse 200T 4V vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t 4v
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS