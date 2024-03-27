In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The XPulse 200T 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl. XPulse 200T 4V vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t 4v Fz-fi v3 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 1.4 Lakhs ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 49.30 kmpl Engine Capacity 199.6 cc 149 cc Power 19.1 PS PS 12.4 PS PS