In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200T 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm.
On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours.
The XPulse 200T 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl.
The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
XPulse 200T 4V vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t 4v
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|49.30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS