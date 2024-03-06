HT Auto
Hero XPulse 200T 4V vs Vespa SXL 125

In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

XPulse 200T 4V vs SXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t 4v Sxl 125
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc124 cc
Power19.1 PS PS9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS

XPulse 200T 4V
Hero XPulse 200T 4V
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 125
Vespa SXL 125
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
199.6124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeCentrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm52 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5131,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,2461,36,601
RTO
11,21910,928
Insurance
11,0483,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4933,254

