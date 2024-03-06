In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200T 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm.
On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively.
The XPulse 200T 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl.
The SXL 125 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
XPulse 200T 4V vs SXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t 4v
|Sxl 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS PS
|9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS