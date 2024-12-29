In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t 4v [2022-2024]
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS PS
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS