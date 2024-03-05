In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The XPulse 200T 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. XPulse 200T 4V vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t 4v Apache rtr 160 Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 1.4 Lakhs ₹ 1.19 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 47 kmpl Engine Capacity 199.6 cc 159.7 cc Power 19.1 PS PS 13.85 Nm PS