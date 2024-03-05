In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T 4V or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm. The XPulse 200T 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
XPulse 200T 4V vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t 4v
|Tz 3.3
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.