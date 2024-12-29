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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] vs Gixxer 250

Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] vs Suzuki Gixxer 250

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm respectively. The XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] vs Gixxer 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t 4v [2022-2024] Gixxer 250
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc250 cc
Power19.1 PS PS27.9 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
STD
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Rear View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Ground Clearance
175 mm165 mm
Length
2097 mm2010 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1340 mm
Height
1082 mm1035 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg156 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
807 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
507 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph130 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6250 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHC4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet Type-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm76 mm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCDYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5132,13,328
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,2461,81,517
RTO
11,21917,321
Insurance
11,04814,490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4934,585

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