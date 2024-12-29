In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t 4v [2022-2024]
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Hero
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|38.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|346 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS PS
|19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS