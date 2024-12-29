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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] vs Elite

Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm. The XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] vs Elite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t 4v [2022-2024] Elite
BrandHeroPrevail Electric
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range-220 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199.6 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-8 Hrs.

Filters
XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
2097 mm-
Wheelbase
1400 mm-
Height
1082 mm-
Kerb Weight
155 kg80 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
807 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
507 km220 km
Max Speed
115 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
199.6-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHC-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet Type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut OffSwappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCDLCD Digital screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5131,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,2461,29,999
RTO
11,2190
Insurance
11,0484,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4932,892

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