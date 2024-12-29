In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] vs Mojo 300 BS6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t 4v [2022-2024]
|Mojo 300 bs6
|Brand
|Hero
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|294 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS PS
|25.72 PS PS