In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t 4v [2022-2024]
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS PS
|14.5 PS PS