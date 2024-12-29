In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] vs Jawa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t 4v [2022-2024]
|Jawa
|Brand
|Hero
|Jawa
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|30.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|293 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS PS
|27.33 PS PS