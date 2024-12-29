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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] vs 42

Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] vs Jawa 42

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. The XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] vs 42 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t 4v [2022-2024] 42
BrandHeroJawa
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.59 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc294.72 cc
Power19.1 PS PS27.32 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Rear View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13.2 L
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
2097 mm-
Wheelbase
1400 mm1369 mm
Height
1082 mm-
Kerb Weight
155 kg184 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm788 mm
Width
807 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
507 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph-
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm27.32 PS
Stroke
57.5 mm65 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm26.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6294.72 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet Type-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm76 mm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD-
Tail Light
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5131,83,556
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,2461,59,431
RTO
11,21912,754
Insurance
11,04811,371
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4933,945
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs RS 457
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 350
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 42 Bobber
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs Speed 400

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The Ivory colour gets retro-themed ‘42’ decals and chequered-flag motif
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Hero XPulse 200T 4V gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades over the outgoing version.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V launched in India: 5 things to know
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