In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. The XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] vs EHX20 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t 4v [2022-2024]
|Ehx20
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|36 V
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-