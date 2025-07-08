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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 4V vs Adventure [2024]

Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
XPulse 200 4V vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 4v Adventure [2024]
BrandHeroYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage36 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc334 cc
Power19.16 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200 4V Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left Side View
Right Side View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
2255 mm-
Ground Clearance
270 mm-
Wheelbase
1427 mm1465 mm
Height
1380 mm-
Kerb Weight
161 kg187 kg
Saddle Height
891 mm815 mm
Width
862 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-120/80-18Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubedTubeless
Range
520 km-
Max Speed
135 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
19.16 PS @ 8000 rpm29.6 PS
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
199.6 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6 2.0-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Rectangular Swingarm With 10 Step Preload Adjustable Mono ShockMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Front Suspension
Cartridge Type ( Dia 37 mm ) With Adjustable Compression & Rebound DampingTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Road,Off-Road,Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
New Switchgear, 3 Modes ABS-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF Battery-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6772,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,0471,98,111
RTO
11,50415,848
Insurance
12,12612,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5184,857

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