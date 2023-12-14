In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl. The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less