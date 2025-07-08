In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
XPulse 200 4V vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200 4v
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|19.16 PS PS
|29.60 PS PS