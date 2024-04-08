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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 4V vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
XPulse 200 4V vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 4v Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage36 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc155 cc
Power19.16 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Hero XPulse 200 4V Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L10 L
Length
2255 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
270 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1427 mm1325 mm
Height
1380 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
161 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
891 mm810 mm
Width
862 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-120/80-18Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubed-
Range
520 km480 km
Max Speed
135 kmph122 kmph
Max Power
19.16 PS @ 8000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet, Multiple Disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant MashConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6 2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm58.0 mm
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Rectangular Swingarm With 10 Step Preload Adjustable Mono ShockLinked-type Monocross suspension
Front Suspension
Cartridge Type ( Dia 37 mm ) With Adjustable Compression & Rebound DampingTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Road,Off-Road,Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
YesDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
New Switchgear, 3 Modes ABSY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah4.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF Battery-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6771,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,0471,69,550
RTO
11,50415,024
Insurance
12,12613,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5184,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

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