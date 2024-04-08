In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
XPulse 200 4V vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200 4v
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|19.16 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS