Compare Bikes: XPulse 200 4V vs MT-15

Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Yamaha MT-15

XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
Dark Matte Blue
₹1.40 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.17 PS at 8500 rpm18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc155 cc
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet, Multiple Disc
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6 2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm58 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,66,1001,66,096
Ex-Showroom Price
1,43,5161,40,900
RTO
11,48111,802
Insurance
11,10310,124
Accessories Charges
03,270
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5703,570

