Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
FZ-FI Version 3.0 BS6
₹99,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.17 PS at 8500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc149 cc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet, multi-disc
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6 2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm57.3 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,66,1001,21,901
Ex-Showroom Price
1,43,5161,04,700
RTO
11,4818,909
Insurance
11,1036,617
Accessories Charges
01,675
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5702,620

