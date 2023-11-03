In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl.
The Aerox 155 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
