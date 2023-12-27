In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs 98,911 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. On the other hand, ZX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl. The ZX 125 mileage is around 40 to 45 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less