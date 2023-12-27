Saved Articles

Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Vespa ZX 125

In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
ZX 125
Vespa ZX 125
BS6
₹98,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.17 PS at 8500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc124.45 cc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeAutomatic
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant MashCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6 2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm52 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,66,1001,17,300
Ex-Showroom Price
1,43,5161,02,483
RTO
11,4818,198
Insurance
11,1036,619
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5702,521

