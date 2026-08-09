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Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
XPulse 200 4V vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 4v Vxl 125
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Mileage36 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc124 cc
Power19.16 PS PS9.78 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200 4V Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L7.4 L
Length
2255 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
270 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1427 mm1290 mm
Height
1380 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
161 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
891 mm770 mm
Width
862 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-120/80-18Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubedTubeless
Range
520 km-
Max Speed
135 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
19.16 PS @ 8000 rpm9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc124.45
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeCentrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant MashCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6 2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm52 mm
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Rectangular Swingarm With 10 Step Preload Adjustable Mono ShockDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Cartridge Type ( Dia 37 mm ) With Adjustable Compression & Rebound DampingAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Riding Modes
Road,Off-Road,Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
YesAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
New Switchgear, 3 Modes ABSAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF BatteryLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6771,48,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,0471,30,951
RTO
11,50410,476
Insurance
12,1267,333
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5183,197

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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