In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
XPulse 200 4V vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200 4v
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|19.16 PS PS
|9.78 PS PS