In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
XPulse 200 4V vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200 4v
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|19.16 PS PS
|9.77 PS PS