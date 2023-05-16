Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|19.17 PS at 8500 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|57.5 mm
|58.6 mm
|Max Torque
|17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|199.6 cc
|124.45 cc
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Clutch
|Multi-plate, wet type
|Automatic
|Engine Type
|Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHC
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|3
|Gear Box
|5-Speed Contant Mash
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6 2.0
|bs6
|Bore
|66.5 mm
|52 mm
|On-Road Price
|₹1,66,100
|₹1,53,028
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,43,516
|₹1,34,827
|RTO
|₹11,481
|₹10,786
|Insurance
|₹11,103
|₹7,415
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,570
|₹3,289