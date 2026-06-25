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Hero XPulse 200 4V vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 4V or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
XPulse 200 4V vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 4v Iqube
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage36 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199.6 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200 4V Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Foot Rest View
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Exhaust View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
2255 mm1805 mm
Ground Clearance
270 mm157 mm
Wheelbase
1427 mm1301 mm
Height
1380 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
161 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
891 mm-
Width
862 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-120/80-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubed-
Range
520 km94 km
Max Speed
135 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
19.16 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHC-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6 2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Rectangular Swingarm With 10 Step Preload Adjustable Mono Shock-
Front Suspension
Cartridge Type ( Dia 37 mm ) With Adjustable Compression & Rebound Damping-
Features
Riding Modes
Road,Off-Road,YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
New Switchgear, 3 Modes ABS-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF Battery-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6771,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,0471,11,422
RTO
11,5040
Insurance
12,1265,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5182,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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Latest Car & Bike News

Since its launch, the iQube has not got any cosmetic changes.
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Hero MotoCorp has launched the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the German market.
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Hero MotoCorp has launched the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the UK with off-road-focused hardware and adventure-ready features.
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