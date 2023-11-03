Saved Articles

Hero XPulse 200 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
BS6
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.17 PS at 8500 rpm16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc177.4 cc
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet Multi Plate Clutch
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHCSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6 2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,66,1001,32,685
Ex-Showroom Price
1,43,5161,12,065
RTO
11,4819,731
Insurance
11,1039,129
Accessories Charges
01,760
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5702,851

