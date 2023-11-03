In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm & 15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less