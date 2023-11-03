In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of
In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm & 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours.
The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl.
The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less