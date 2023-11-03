In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm & 13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less