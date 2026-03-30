In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 4V or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
XPulse 200 4V vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200 4v
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|19.16 PS PS
|16.04 PS PS