In 2024 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less