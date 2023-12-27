In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy One Price starts at 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, One engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 72 Nm respectively.
The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl.
One has a range of up to 212 kms.
