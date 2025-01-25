hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 4V vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
XPulse 200 4V vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 4v Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage36 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc411 cc
Power19.16 PS PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Hero XPulse 200 4V Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Speedometer
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Engine
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L15 L
Length
2255 mm2160 mm
Ground Clearance
270 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1427 mm1455 mm
Height
1380 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
161 kg185 kg
Saddle Height
891 mm795 mm
Width
862 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-120/80-18Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubedTube
Range
520 km450 km
Max Speed
135 kmph138 kmph
Max Power
19.16 PS @ 8000 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm86 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet multi plates
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash5 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6 2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm78 mm
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Rectangular Swingarm With 10 Step Preload Adjustable Mono ShockMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
Cartridge Type ( Dia 37 mm ) With Adjustable Compression & Rebound DampingTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Features
Riding Modes
Road,Off-Road,Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
YesAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
New Switchgear, 3 Modes ABSIdle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
MF Battery-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6772,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,0472,06,394
RTO
11,50417,012
Insurance
12,12620,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5185,235

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
8 Dec 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the German market.
Hero MotoCorp enters Germany, expands European presence with XPulse 200 4V range
17 Jul 2026
Hero MotoCorp has launched the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the UK with off-road-focused hardware and adventure-ready features.
Hero MotoCorp launches XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the UK
20 May 2026
In terms of design, both motorcycles do look quite similar as they are designed to tackle off-road situations.
Hero XPulse 210 vs XPulse 200 4V: Price, specs and features compared
28 Mar 2025
The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
25 Jan 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
17 Mar 2022
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers