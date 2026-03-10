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Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
XPulse 200 4V vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 4v Meteor 350
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Mileage36 kmpl41.88 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc349.34 cc
Power19.16 PS PS20.21 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200 4V Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L15 L
Length
2255 mm2140 mm
Ground Clearance
270 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1427 mm1400 mm
Height
1380 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
161 kg191 kg
Saddle Height
891 mm765 mm
Width
862 mm845 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-120/80-18Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm270 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubed-
Range
520 km-
Max Speed
135 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
19.16 PS @ 8000 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled Engine
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet, Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6 2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm72 mm
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Rectangular Swingarm With 10 Step Preload Adjustable Mono ShockTwin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Cartridge Type ( Dia 37 mm ) With Adjustable Compression & Rebound DampingTelescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel
Features
Riding Modes
Road,Off-Road,Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
YesAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
New Switchgear, 3 Modes ABSLubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper Element
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF Battery-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6772,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,0471,95,762
RTO
11,50416,191
Insurance
12,12610,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5184,790

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Meteor 350 will be available in four variants - Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 crosses 6 lakh global sales milestone
10 Mar 2026
Hero MotoCorp has launched the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the German market.
Hero MotoCorp enters Germany, expands European presence with XPulse 200 4V range
17 Jul 2026
The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Edition bookings closed
2 Apr 2026
Hero MotoCorp has launched the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the UK with off-road-focused hardware and adventure-ready features.
Hero MotoCorp launches XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the UK
20 May 2026
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