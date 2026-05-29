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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 4V vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
XPulse 200 4V vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 4v Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage36 kmpl38.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc346 cc
Power19.16 PS PS19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS

Filters
XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero XPulse 200 4V Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Foot Rest View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Exhaust View
Right Side View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13.5 L
Length
2255 mm2170 mm
Ground Clearance
270 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1427 mm1395 mm
Height
1380 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
161 kg186 kg
Saddle Height
891 mm800 mm
Width
862 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-120/80-18Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubedTube
Range
520 km
Max Speed
135 kmph
Max Power
19.16 PS @ 8000 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm90 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc346 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHCSingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet multiplate (6 plates)
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6 2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm70 mm
Chassis
Diamond TypeSingle downtube, using engine as stressed member
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Rectangular Swingarm With 10 Step Preload Adjustable Mono ShockTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Front Suspension
Cartridge Type ( Dia 37 mm ) With Adjustable Compression & Rebound DampingTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Road,Off-Road,Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
New Switchgear, 3 Modes ABS-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
MF BatteryVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6771,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,0471,38,726
RTO
11,50411,728
Insurance
12,1268,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5183,413

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