In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
XPulse 200 4V vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200 4v
|Rv400
|Brand
|Hero
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|36 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes