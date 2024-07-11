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Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
XPulse 200 4V vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 4v Rv400
BrandHeroRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage36 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199.6 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
2255 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
270 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1427 mm1350 mm
Height
1380 mm1112 mm
Kerb Weight
161 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
891 mm814 mm
Width
862 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-120/80-18Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubedTubeless
Range
520 km150 km
Max Speed
135 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
19.16 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHC-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6 2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm-
Chassis
Diamond TypeLightweight Single cradle Frame
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Rectangular Swingarm With 10 Step Preload Adjustable Mono ShockMonoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
Cartridge Type ( Dia 37 mm ) With Adjustable Compression & Rebound DampingUpside Down Forks
Features
Riding Modes
Road,Off-Road,YesEco, Normal and Sport
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
YesDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
New Switchgear, 3 Modes ABSAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF Battery-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6771,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,0471,39,950
RTO
11,5040
Insurance
12,1265,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5183,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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