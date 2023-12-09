Saved Articles

Hero XPulse 200 4V vs NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus

In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on ...Read More

XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
NDS ECO Lio Plus
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus
Lio Plus STD
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.17 PS at 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type-
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHC-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6 2.0-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,66,1001,23,978
Ex-Showroom Price
1,43,5161,23,978
RTO
11,4810
Insurance
11,1030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5702,664

