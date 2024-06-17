HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesXPulse 200 4V vs Racer

Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.17 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 51.59 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
XPulse 200 4V vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 4v Racer
BrandHeroMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage51.59 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199.6 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
19.17 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.35 Nm a@ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type-
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHC-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6 2.0-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-120/80-18Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubedTubeless
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
2255 mm-
Ground Clearance
270 mm185 mm
Wheelbase
1427 mm-
Height
1380 mm-
Kerb Weight
161 kg-
Saddle Height
891 mm-
Width
862 mm-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Rectangular Swingarm With 10 Step Preload Adjustable Mono Shock-
Front Suspension
Cartridge Type ( Dia 37 mm ) With Adjustable Compression & Rebound Damping-
Features
Riding Modes
Road,Off-Road,Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
YesDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
New Switchgear, 3 Modes ABS-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah3.6 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF Battery-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,3702,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,41,0261,92,740
RTO
11,2822,122
Insurance
11,0626,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5114,317

