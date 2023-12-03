Saved Articles

Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

In 2024 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.17 PS at 8500 rpm25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm65 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc294.72 cc
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet Multiplate
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHCLiquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHC
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6 2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm76 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,66,1002,26,292
Ex-Showroom Price
1,43,5161,99,900
RTO
11,48115,992
Insurance
11,10310,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5704,863

