Hero XPulse 200 4V vs KTM RC 125

In 2024 Hero XPulse 200 4V or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RC 125
KTM RC 125
BS6
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.17 PS at 8500 rpm14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm47.2 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc124.7 cc
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet Multi-Disc
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6 2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm58 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,66,1002,07,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,43,5161,80,538
RTO
11,48114,773
Insurance
11,1038,219
Accessories Charges
04,044
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5704,461

    Latest News

    TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider track test review: Commuter for the young at heart
    11 Jan 2024
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    Aprilia RS 457 is priced higher than the KTM RC 390 but it also comes with a more powerful engine.
    Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Which one should you buy?
    13 Dec 2023
    News
      News

    Latest Videos

    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    Is the new BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 the best off-road bike under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh? HT Auto puts it to the test. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 road test review
    19 Aug 2020
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India.
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India
    18 Jun 2021
    Videos
     