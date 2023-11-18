In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. On the other hand, 125 Duke engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl. The 125 Duke mileage is around 48.05 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less