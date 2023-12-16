Saved Articles

Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Komaki SE

In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Komaki SE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SE
Komaki SE
STD
₹96,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.17 PS at 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type-
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHC-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6 2.0-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,66,10096,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,43,51696,000
RTO
11,4810
Insurance
11,1030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5702,063

