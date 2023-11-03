In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less