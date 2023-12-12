In 2024 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours.
The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl.
The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
