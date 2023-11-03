In 2024 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Perak engine makes power & torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less