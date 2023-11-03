Saved Articles

Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Jawa Perak

In 2024 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.17 PS at 8500 rpm30. 64 PS
Stroke
57.5 mm65 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm32. 74 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc334 cc
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type-
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHC
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6 2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm81 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,66,1002,34,793
Ex-Showroom Price
1,43,5162,06,187
RTO
11,48117,025
Insurance
11,10310,081
Accessories Charges
01,500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5705,046

