Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Honda Unicorn

In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
STD
₹1.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.17 PS at 8500 rpm12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc162.7 cc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeMultiplate Wet Clutch
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHC4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6 2.0BS6
Bore
66.5 mm57.3 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,66,1001,25,869
Ex-Showroom Price
1,43,5161,05,718
RTO
11,4818,694
Insurance
11,10311,457
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5702,705

    Latest News

    The TVS Apache RTR 200 4v was originally introduced in 2016. (Image: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6: Road Test Review
    3 Nov 2023
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    Hero Xpulse 200 BS 6 is currently priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
    Hero Xpulse 200 BS 6 road test review: Taming the mud tracks
    3 Nov 2023
    The 2023 Honda Unicorn has been updated to the latest emission regulations to continue its strong sales streak.
    2023 Honda Unicorn: All you need to know
    18 Oct 2023
    Latest Videos

    In the BS 6 avatar the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be one of the well-rounded motorcycles in the 200cc category. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6 Road Test Review
    15 Aug 2020
    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    14 Apr 2020
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Is the new BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 the best off-road bike under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh? HT Auto puts it to the test. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 road test review
    19 Aug 2020
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     