In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less