In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Hornet 2.0 engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl.