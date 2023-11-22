In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 6 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less