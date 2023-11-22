Saved Articles

Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Honda Hness CB350

In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.17 PS at 8500 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm90.5 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc348.36 cc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeMultiplate Wet Clutch
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHC4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6 2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm70 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,66,1002,11,594
Ex-Showroom Price
1,43,5161,86,500
RTO
11,48114,920
Insurance
11,10310,174
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5704,547

