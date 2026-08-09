In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
XPulse 200 4V vs Hness CB350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200 4v
|Hness cb350
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36 kmpl
|45.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|348 cc
|Power
|19.16 PS PS
|21.07 PS PS