In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
XPulse 200 4V vs CB350RS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200 4v
|Cb350rs
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|348.36 cc
|Power
|19.16 PS PS
|21.07 PS PS