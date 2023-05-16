In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours.
The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl.
The CB350RS mileage is around 36.0 kmpl.
