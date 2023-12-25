In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 1 Lakhs (last recorded price).
XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours.
The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl.
The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl.
